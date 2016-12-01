BOOKS RECEIVED - LIBROS RECIBIDOS

1. FRANK GRAZIANO: Miraculous images and votive offerings in Mexico,

Oxford; New York: Oxford University Press, 2016.



2. EMMANUEL KAHAN (compilador): Israel-Palestina: una pasión argentina

Estudios sobre la recepción del conflicto árabe-israelí en Argentina,

Buenos Aires: Prometeo, 2016.



3. EDNA AIZENBERG: On the edge of the Holocaust: the Shoah in Latin

American literature and culture, Waltham, Massachusetts: Brandeis University

Press, 2016.



4. JAVIER URIARTE AND FELIPE MARTÍNEZ-PINZÓN (eds.), Entre el

humo y la niebla: guerra y cultura en América Latina, Pittsburgh: Instituto

Internacional de Literatura Iberoamericana, Universidad de Pittsburgh, 2016.



5. DANIEL M. GOLDSTEIN: Owners of the sidewalk : security and survival

in the informal city, Oxford ; New York: Oxford University Press, 2016.



6. PAUL KOCKELMAN: The chicken and the quetzal: incommensurate

ontologies and portable values in Guatemala's cloud forest, Durham: Duke

University Press, 2016.



7. RICARDO D. SALVATORE: Disciplinary Conquest: U.S. Scholars in

South America, 1900–1945, Durham; London: Duke University Press, 2016.



8. ULRICH OSLENDER: The Geographies of Social Movements: Afro-

Colombian Mobilization and the Aquatic Space, Durham: Duke University

Press, 2016.



9. MEGAN CROWLEY-MATOKA: Domesticating Organ Transplant: Familial

Sacrifice and National Aspiration in Mexico, Durham: Duke University

Press, 2016.



10. LAURA M. RIVAL: Huaorani Transformations in Twenty-First-Century

Ecuador Treks into the Future of Time, Tucson: The University of Arizona

Press, 2016.



11. CHARLES L. BRIGGS AND CLARA MANTINI-BRIGGS: Tell Me Why

My Children Died: Rabies, Indigenous Knowledge, and Communicative

Justice, Durham: Duke University Press, 2016.



12. AUSTIN ZEIDERMAN: Endangered City: The Politics of Security and

Risk in Bogotá, Durham: Duke University Press, 2016.