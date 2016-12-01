El fuero antisubversivo y los consejos de guerra contra civiles en la Argentina de los años 70

Durante las décadas del 60 y 70, en la Argentina el discurso jurídico, el

aparato judicial y el sistema penal se volcaron al control y la represión del

orden interno. En este artículo nos detendremos en dos herramientas novedosas

que se utilizaron en esta etapa para tal fin. Por un lado, la Cámara Federal en

lo Penal de la Nación, tribunal especial dedicado al tratamiento de los delitos

de terrorismo y subversión durante la dictadura del general Lanusse y, por

el otro, a los tribunales militares que juzgaron a civiles activistas políticos,

durante la última dictadura militar argentina.



Palabras clave: represión estatal, Estado argentino, legalidad autoritaria,

sistema penal, control social.

Abstract

In 1960s and 1970s Argentina, the legal discourse, the judicial apparatus,

and the penal system devoted increasing attention to the control and

repression of social and political order. This article delves into two original

instruments that were employed throughout these years for this purpose. On

the one hand, it looks at the experience of the National Criminal Court (or

Special Court), which dealt with the crimes related to terrorism and subversion

during General Lanusse’s dictatorship (1971-1973). On the other hand, it assesses the role of military courts judging civilians (i.e. political activists), during Argentina's last military dictatorship (1976-1983).



Keywords: State Repression, Argentine State, Authoritarian Legality, Penal System, Social Control