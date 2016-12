SEBASTIÁN CARASSAI: The Argentine Silent Majority: Middle Classes, Politics, Violence and Memory in the Seventies. Durham and London: Duke University Press, 2014.

Luis Herrán Avila

Abstract

SEBASTIÁN CARASSAI: The Argentine Silent Majority: Middle Classes,

Politics, Violence and Memory in the Seventies. Durham and London: Duke

University Press, 2014.



Full Text: PDF

© 2017 Tel Aviv University