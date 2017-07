ALEX BORUCKI: From Shipmates to Soldiers: Emerging Black Identities in the Río de la Plata. Albuquerque: University of New Mexico Press, 2015.

Peter M. Beattie

Abstract

ALEX BORUCKI: From Shipmates to Soldiers: Emerging Black Identities

in the Río de la Plata. Albuquerque: University of New Mexico Press, 2015.



Full Text: PDF

© 2017 Tel Aviv University