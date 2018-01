ORI PREUSS: Transnational South America: Experiences, Ideas, and Identities, 1860s-1900s. New York and London: Routledge, 2016

Robert Patrick Newcomb

Abstract

ORI PREUSS: Transnational South America: Experiences, Ideas, and Identities, 1860s-1900s. Routledge, 2016



Full Text: PDF

© 2017 Tel Aviv University