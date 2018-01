ULRICH OSLENDER: The Geographies of Social Movements: Afro- Colombian Mobilization and the Aquatic Space. Durham and London: Duke University Press, 2016

Marcela Velasco

Abstract

ULRICH OSLENDER: The Geographies of Social Movements:

Afro-Colombian Mobilization and the Aquatic Space. Duke University Press, 2016



Full Text: PDF

© 2017 Tel Aviv University