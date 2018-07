BARBARA WEINSTEIN: The Color of Modernity: São Paulo and the Making of Race and Nation in Brazil. Durham and London: Duke University Press, 2015

Bernadete de L. R. Beserra

Abstract

BARBARA WEINSTEIN: The Color of Modernity: São Paulo and the Making of Race and Nation in Brazil. Durham and London: Duke University Press, 2015



Full Text: PDF

© 2017 Tel Aviv University