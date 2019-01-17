An Indigenous Leader and his Missionaries: A Biographical Account of the Salesian Mission of Puerto Casado, Paraguay, in the Twentieth Century

This article narrates the history of the Salesian mission of Puerto Casado

in the Paraguayan Chaco, from its foundation in the 1920s to the end of the

century, by following the life story of René Ramírez, a Maskoy representative

and one of the most relevant Paraguayan indigenous leaders of the last

decades. In particular, it focuses on how Ramírez emerged as a leader, how

he successively negotiated his political power within the mission, and how

he finally decided to break his alliance with the church in order to be able

to forge a space of political autonomy on the same level as non-indigenous

people. Through this specific case study, the article also shows how the

Second Vatican Council (1962-65) and the Barbados Symposium of 1971

implied a fundamental change of direction for the Catholic missionaries in

Paraguay in their way of relating to indigenous communities, leading to

important struggles and alliances at a local level.