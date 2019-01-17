The Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) in Guatemala: Issues of Gender, Ethnicity, and Social Transformation

Far from the focus of public and scholarly attention, the Catholic Charismatic

Renewal (CCR) has developed into the largest lay movement of the

Catholic Church in Guatemala, Latin America, and globally. This means that a

significant number of Catholics are experiencing a Pentecostal revival within

the Catholic Church, as they form part of an internal Catholic Charismatic

movement, which in the year 2000 encompassed at least 74 million Catholics

in the Americas and a minimum of 120 million globally. In Guatemala, representatives of the CCR claim that the movement is particularly successful

among women and rural Mayas. If the aforementioned claim is substantiated

by data, how do we account for the success of a movement with origins in

the United States and apparently no cultural affinities to Mayan culture? Why

are women specifically attracted to a movement that has been frequently

described as patriarchal and conservative? This article examines the history

of the movement, its demographics (female and indigenous membership),

and four domains (discourse, religious practice, community, and institution)

in order to shed light on the impact of Pentecostalized Catholicism on church

life, gender, ethnicity, and social relationships.