The Impact of the English-Language Press in Mexico
Vol 30 No 2 (2019), Articles
Vol 30 No 2 (2019)

The Impact of the English-Language Press in Mexico

Articles
Published February 6, 2020
Jo Tuckman
The Guardian
PDF

How to Cite

Tuckman, J. (2020). The Impact of the English-Language Press in Mexico. Estudios Interdisciplinarios De América Latina Y El Caribe, 30(2), 123-131. Retrieved from http://eial.tau.ac.il/index.php/eial/article/view/1630
ACM ACS APA ABNT Chicago Harvard IEEE MLA Turabian Vancouver

Download Citation

Endnote/Zotero/Mendeley (RIS) BibTeX

Abstract

There was something faintly surreal about sitting in my home in Mexico City in June 2012 and watching the anchor of the main nightly news show on Milenio TV tear into my credibility. “The Guardian has no source!” he said. I  remember him repeating the phrase, perhaps even banging a hand on the table. The veteran broadcaster was channelling this righteous defense of journalistic standards against stories I had written about deals promising politicians friendly exposure from the media giant Televisa. The stories were based on digital documents obtained from a credible source and dating from 2005. The political fortunes of most of the politicians involved had since faded, but one of them — Enrique Peña Nieto — looked set to win the following month’s presidential election after years of positive coverage on Televisa’s networks.
PDF

Copyright © 2012-2013 Estudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina y el Caribe.
ISSN 0792-7061
Editores: R. Rein, G. Leibner, O. Preuss
Instituto Sverdlin de Historia y Cultura de América Latina, Escuela de Historia
Universidad de Tel Aviv, Ramat Aviv,
P.O.B. 39040 (69978), Israel.
Correo electrónico:  eial.journal@gmail.com
Fax: 972-3-6406931