A Vanguard for the Counterrevolution: “Catholic Action” and the Transnational Project of La Ciudad Católica in Argentina, 1959-1976
Vol 31 No 1 (2020), Articles
Vol 31 No 1 (2020)

A Vanguard for the Counterrevolution: “Catholic Action” and the Transnational Project of La Ciudad Católica in Argentina, 1959-1976

Articles
Published July 24, 2020
Luis Herrán Ávila
University of New Mexico
PDF

How to Cite

Herrán Ávila, L. (2020). A Vanguard for the Counterrevolution: “Catholic Action” and the Transnational Project of La Ciudad Católica in Argentina, 1959-1976. Estudios Interdisciplinarios De América Latina Y El Caribe, 31(1), 59-78. Retrieved from http://eial.tau.ac.il/index.php/eial/article/view/1650
ACM ACS APA ABNT Chicago Harvard IEEE MLA Turabian Vancouver

Download Citation

Endnote/Zotero/Mendeley (RIS) BibTeX

Abstract

This article examines the impact of La Ciudad Católica, an organization formed in 1959 by French and Argentine lay activists who coined and proposed a counterrevolutionary interpretation of Catholic social doctrine. Prompted by the rise of progressive Catholicism, Argentina’s internal crises, and the global Cold War, Ciudad Católica advocated the formation of a counterrevolutionary vanguard and the grassroots mobilization of an “Army of God” to counter the threat of “revolutionary war” and build a new Christian state. While partaking in a transnational network of counterrevolutionary Catholicism, these activists provided theological justifications for “anti-subversive war” and the dismantling of the liberal state.
PDF

Copyright © 2012-2013 Estudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina y el Caribe.
ISSN 0792-7061
Editores:  Ori Preuss; Nahuel Ribke
Instituto Sverdlin de Historia y Cultura de América Latina, Escuela de Historia
Universidad de Tel Aviv, Ramat Aviv,
P.O.B. 39040 (69978), Israel.
Correo electrónico:  eial.journal@gmail.com
Fax: 972-3-6406931