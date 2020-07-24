A Vanguard for the Counterrevolution: “Catholic Action” and the Transnational Project of La Ciudad Católica in Argentina, 1959-1976

Abstract This article examines the impact of La Ciudad Católica, an organization formed in 1959 by French and Argentine lay activists who coined and proposed a counterrevolutionary interpretation of Catholic social doctrine. Prompted by the rise of progressive Catholicism, Argentina’s internal crises, and the global Cold War, Ciudad Católica advocated the formation of a counterrevolutionary vanguard and the grassroots mobilization of an “Army of God” to counter the threat of “revolutionary war” and build a new Christian state. While partaking in a transnational network of counterrevolutionary Catholicism, these activists provided theological justifications for “anti-subversive war” and the dismantling of the liberal state.

Copyright © 2012-2013 Estudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina y el Caribe.

ISSN 0792-7061

Editores: Ori Preuss; Nahuel Ribke

Instituto Sverdlin de Historia y Cultura de América Latina, Escuela de Historia

Universidad de Tel Aviv, Ramat Aviv,

P.O.B. 39040 (69978), Israel.

Correo electrónico: eial.journal@gmail.com

Fax: 972-3-6406931