The Circuits of Anti-Communist Repression between Asia and Latin America during the Second Cold War: Paraguay and the World Anti-Communist League
Published July 24, 2020
Ignacio Araujo
Universidad Nacional de General Sarmiento
Ernesto Bohoslavsky
Universidad Nacional de General Sarmiento
Abstract

This article studies the relationships established between the World Anti-Communist League (WACL) and South-American and Asian anti-Communist organizations and military dictatorships in the 1970s. The proposed hypothesis is that these anti-Communist regimes intensified the ties between them to obtain legitimacy since they faced increasing allegations of human rights violations and reduced international diplomatic recognition. This Asian-Latin American alliance was established and strengthened when the US government began to oppose to these anti-Communist regimes. The Twelfth WACL Congress, held in Asuncion in 1979, is offered as a case study.
