A carta de Raul do Rio Branco e a formação do campo olímpico brasileiro

Abstract Raul do Rio Branco’s letter to Brazilian sports leaders in 1914 was a fact of the utmost importance in the consolidation of the national Olympic movement, resulting, among other things, in the formation of the first Brazilian Olympic Committee. This document was delivered to sportsmen by post (letter) and reached the general public through the pages of Rio de Janeiro newspapers, the main means of mass communication at the time. The main purpose of this article is to propose an analysis of some features of the content of Rio Branco’s letter, interspersed with reflections acknowledging the importance of communication technologies for the development of sport.

