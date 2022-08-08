https://eial.tau.ac.il/index.php/eial/issue/feedEstudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina y el Caribe2022-08-08T16:11:44+00:00Managing Editor/Responsable editorialeial@tauex.tau.ac.ilOpen Journal Systems<p>The Sverdlin Institute for Latin American History and Culture, Tel Aviv University</p> <p> </p>https://eial.tau.ac.il/index.php/eial/article/view/1748Introducción: Circunstancias y perspectivas de Tzvi Medin. Notas de dos discípulos2022-08-08T16:11:40+00:00Ori Preussinstitut@tauex.tau.ac.ilGerardo Leibnerinstitut@tauex.tau.ac.il<p>Hace cincuenta años, la editorial Siglo XXI México publicó <em>Ideología y praxis política de Lázaro Cárdenas </em>por Tzvi Medin. Así comenzó la fructífera carrera historiográfica a la cual está dedicado este número especial de <em>Estudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina </em>(EIAL). Medin's work is placed in the tradition of Mexican historicism, highlighting an interesting interplay of reciprocal illuminations between the authors. This temporality powerfully marked the scope and limits of the book and forces us to undertake a careful rereading of the itinerary of the historiography on the Cuban experience in the last three decades. Published four decades ago, <em>El minimato presidencial:</em> <em>historia política del Maximato. 1928-1935 </em>(The Presidential Minimato: Political History of the Maximato. 1928-1935)<em>, </em>defined and explained the mechanisms that made it possible to go from a regime centered on the figure of the "caudillo" to a presidentialist one in which the head of the Executive Power concentrated a good number of constitutional powers for a single term of government, in response to one of the banners of the 1910 Revolution: to prohibit re-election. The path that led from one regime to another was marked by the assassination of Álvaro Obregón, the great political and military leader of the revolution, a fact that made possible an unprecedented experience in which Plutarco Elías Calles, in his capacity as "Jefe Máximo", guided the destinies of Mexico without formally occupying the presidency of the country. The contrasts that Medin points out between the ideas and the relationship that each of these men had with their circumstances and history are examined, together with the relationship between the work of the philosopher and that of the intellectual, particularly in the case of Zea. This allows us to situate the importance of Medin's study as part of a large mass of academic and periodical texts published since 1972. This article surveys how Medin's work has served to illuminate the concrete innovations and contributions of Miguel Alemán's presidency (1946-1952), examining his own administration and its medium-term repercussions for political history. They argued that the president lacked manly self-restraint and had succumbed to his own vanity and sexual licentiousness. The emasculation of Reyna Barrios demonstrates how the boundaries of permissible gendered actions were constrained during a period of upheaval. Specifically, it focuses on the historiographical disputes they had with important Argentine literary figures considered responsible for spreading an anti-Bolivarian and "exclusivist" discourse aimed at eroding the image of the Liberator to the benefit of the Argentine nation and hero. Through the analysis of archives and interviews, this article examines the trajectory of female peasant leaders within the CCP and outlines how their roles, agendas, and demands have contributed to changing and advancing this organization and politics itself. Corrêainstitut@tauex.tau.ac.il 